Roundup: Chris Harrison Done as 'Bachelor' Host; College Football Playoff Looking at Expansion; RIP Jim Fassel
Jim Fassel, former coach of the New York Giants, dies at 71... Chris Harrison is officially out as host of the 'Bachelor' franchise... College Football Playoff could expand to 12 teams soon... Stiletto crocs exist... Red Sox honor family of Pete Frates... Burger King donates to LGBTQ+ organizations, taking shot at Chick-Fil-A in the process... Matt Gaetz tried to get a job at Newsmax, was rejected... Horny cicada blamed for car crash in Cincinnati... Shepard Smith paired with NBA host Meghan Triplett for big Olympic role... Pharmacist who tampered with COVID vaccines sentenced to three years in prison... Washington state giving out free weed joints to encourage vaccine... Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam to reach lowest water level in decades...
Who is at Barclays Center for playoff games? Not die-hard Brooklyn Nets fans [FOX Sports]
You Ain’t Never Been No Little Girl, Taylor Townsend [Players' Tribune]
Ben Simmons and Trae Young Couldn't Be More Different [Sports illustrated]
The wild story of Bo Jackson leaving an Auburn dive team speechless [MLB.com]
