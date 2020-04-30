Roundup: Britney Spears Burned Down Her Home Gym; Boris Johnson Had a Baby; Florida Reopening
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 30 2020
Actor Irrfan Khan died ... Wichita State basketball's arena announcer died in a car accident ... meet the world's first aquatic dinosaur ... a guide to making sense of coronavirus ... Trump is finally busting loose, ready to travel to at least Arizona next week ... Florida will reopen next week ... Jared Kusher calls US coronavirus response a success story as we break 1,000,000 case milestone ... Boris Johnson's son was born ... Kim Jong-un is either dead or at a resort ... Los Angeles might be the first city to offer tests to all residents ... Elon Musk really wants to reopen America ...
Disney World is a potential home for a resumed NBA season. [Dime Mag]
The Houston Astros block the sale of a World Series ring. [Yahoo!]
Gronk had the Bucs' playbook back when he was still under contract with the Patriots. [PFT]
The Baseball Hall of Fame has canceled the 2020 induction ceremony. [ESPN]
Buck Showalter isn't sure MLB should play without fans. [Baltimore Sun]
Isiah Thomas ranks Michael Jordan as fourth best player he's ever played against. [CBS Sports]
Manny Ramirez, who turns 48 next month, is mounting a comeback in Taiwan. [boston]
A dad recreated the Phillies 2008 World Series win for his kid in his living room. [Philadelphia Inquirer]
Britney Spears burned down her home gym. Please do not workout by candlelight.