Roundup: Brian Williams' NBC Contract Up Soon; White Sox AL Central Champs; Jane Goodall on Bigfoot
Brian Williams' contract with NBC is up soon... The Chicago White Sox are AL Central champs for the first time since 2008... The Jack Eichel situation in Buffalo is getting worse, not better... House approves $1 billion for Israeli Iron Dome defense... DHS temporarily suspends use of horse patrol in Del Rio... Boris Johnson thinks everyone needs to grow up and start worrying about climate change... EU rules to force USB-C chargers for all phones... Spain will ban selling fruit and vegetables in plastic containers soon... Florida makes quarantine optional for students exposed to COVID, everything going great... Biden administration says American billionaires pay an average income tax rate of eight percent... White House leaning towards releasing information about Trump and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol... R. Kelly's attorney compares him to MLK at trial... Kate Scott takes over for Marc Zumoff on 76ers broadcast...
Jane Goodall on How to Change Minds and Why She Isn't Ruling Out Bigfoot [GQ]
‘His name is Sang. He is a pitcher.’ A family’s American dream, their unbearable loss [The Athletic]
The Hand That Themes [The Ringer]
David Chase On ‘The Many Saints Of Newark‘ And The Connection Between ‘The Office’ And ‘The Sopranos’ [Uproxx]
Elle Duncan Interview: Hosting 'SportsCenter' and Shaping Black Futures [The Big Lead]
