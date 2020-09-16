Roundup: Breonna Taylor's Family Settles Civil Suit; Emily Ratajkowski Speaks Out; Cardi B, Offset Divorce Filed
By Liam McKeone | Sep 16 2020
Breonna Taylor's family has reached a $12 million settlement with city of Louisville in civil suit... Eagles and FOX Bet come to multi-year agreement... Germany soccer star goes to fight a fan in the stands in midst of interview... Jaylen Brown working to pass 'George Floyd Bill' in Boston... Nick Nurse signs multi-year extension with Raptors... Top WR prospect Ja'Marr Chase officially declares for 2021 draft... UGA announces no tailgating, but allows for gatherings in lots, thinking face emoji... Cardi B files for divorce from Offset... Noel Gallagher is pretty adamant about not wearing a mask, something something Wonderwall... 'South Park' announces hour-long pandemic special... Crazy killer whales are teaming up to take down boats... Kim Kardashian, various other celebrities shutting down social pages for a day... Trump trusted less internationally than Vladimir Putin... Mountain Dew Margaritas now a thing at Red Lobster
Some truly horrible things are reportedly happening at ICE immigration camps. [CNN]
Let Them Vote, by Chris Bosh [Players' Tribune]
Buying Myself Back, by Emily Ratajkowski [The Cut]
The Many Faces of Ethan Hawke [New Yorker]
Hell yeah, Naomi. Show 'em how it's done.
This looks dope. First season was good, glad this wasn't affected by the circumstances of the world. It's the little things.
Jon Stewart doing Jon Stewart things.
Palate cleanser. Options here: Release the Quacken (s/o coworker Ryan Phillips for that one), Get a Load of These Ducks, Holy Duck