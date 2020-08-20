Roundup: Billie Eilish at the DNC; Cheers Is Closing; Derrius Guice Accusations Were Ignored By LSU
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 19 2020
The bar modeled after Cheers in Boston in closing ... Satellite image catches Chinese submarine entering mysterious cave facility ... we have our first confirmed case of coronavirus at Sturgis ... one of our old friends got to ride in the new Ford Bronco ... there's a plan to release 750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes in the Florida Keys ... Jim Belushi said John Belushi might have had CTE and medicinal marijuana could have saved his life ... Drunk History has been cancelled ... New York City will be laying off emergency medical workers ... the NYPD budget is over $88 billion ... Trump made an appearance in Iowa ... couple charged for attacking a teenager working at Sesame Place who asked them to put on masks ... Billie Eilish at the DNC ...
Derrius Guice was accused of rape by two students at LSU according to a report. The school did not investigate. [USA Today]
Gerald McCoy released following season-ending injury. [ESPN]
Bodycam footage shows that the cop shoved Masai Ujiri multiple times. He's been out on workman's comp from his $224,000 job ever since. [KTVU]
Pete Davidson and O'Shea Jackson will star in a sneaker movie produced by Chris Paul. [Deadline]
How social media is changing the game for high school basketball stars. [ESPN]