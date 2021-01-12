Roundup: Bill Belichick Will Not Be Doing That; Parler Sues Amazon; Dog Sniffs Out Sausage
By Kyle Koster | Jan 12, 2021, 8:04 AM EST
Full Puppy Bowl rosters revealed ... Joe Biden, yet again, won the election ... Mike Milbury off NBC's NHL coverage ... Washington Nationals announce big betting partnership ... House Republicans block resolution calling for Mike Pence to invoke 25th Amendment ... DeShaun Watson's future remains unclear ... Fox News squeezing out news ... What kind of odds can I get on Kyrie Irving retiring from basketball this year ... Parler sues Amazon ... Who asked for a Willow prequel ... Chad Wolf resigning ... Seattle Seahawks fans love Pete Carroll a bit less ... Evander Kane is bankrupt ...
Zendaya is a pretty interesting profile subject. [GQ]
K9 hero sniffs out 88 pounds of homemade sausage at Newark airport. [New York Post]
The MMA may never be forced to reckon with what it's fostered. [Bloody Elbow]
How 10 classic toys were invented. [Mental Floss]
Why the Nickelodeon broadcast could change everything. [The Big Lead]
Bill Belichick chose not to commit career suicide. [USA Today]
Browns fans deserve to have a terrific Tuesday as well.
Thought this was Brett Favre.
Just when you thought this interview couldn't have gone worse.
The Weeknd — Save Your Tears