Roundup: Biden Signs New COVID Relief Bill; Matthew McConaughey Considering Run For Governor; Epstein Mansion Sold
By Liam McKeone | Mar 12, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
President Biden signs new COVID relief bill into law, stimulus checks arriving soon... Matthew McConaughey is considering a run for Texas governor... Jeffery Epstein's NYC mansion sold for $51 million, victims to split proceeds... ESPN signs Marly Rivera to an extension... Trump call to Georgia lead investigator reveals more details... Mumford & Sons banjo player on hiatus after controversy... Mississippi governor signs bill banning transgender athletes from women's sports... One in 10 Americans have been vaccinated a year after pandemic declared... Ree Drummond gives update on nephew and husband's car crash... Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid... Judge reinstates third-degree murder charge against ex-cop Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death...
