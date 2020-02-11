Roundup: Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire, Rebecca Black Speaks Out
By Liam McKeone | Feb 11 2020
Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Democratic primaries... Rebecca Black speaks out about the toll her hit song "Friday" took... Justice Department to reduce sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone after Trump tirade... Judge approves $26 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint... Saints owner denies team had role in clergy sex abuse list... Andrew Yang drops out of presidential race... Massive firework shot over Colorado breaks world record... Warner Bros. changes Birds of Prey title for better SEO... Target apologizes for printing a batch of 'Minnesota Badgers' onesies... Denver City Council votes to end city's 30-year ban on pit bulls... Personal data of all 6.5 million Israeli voters exposed by security flaw in app... Boris Johnson promised frictionless trade after Brexit but now his government admits new border checks are 'inevitable'... Bloomberg’s blunt defense of Stop-and-Frisk policy draws scrutiny... Church of England to apologize for being 'deeply institutionally racist'
The CIA secretly bought a company that sold encryption devices across the world. Then its spies sat back and listened. [WaPo, subscription required]
A complete breakdown of Alex Rodriguez, celebrity golfer [Golf.com]
Michael Jordan vs. Dominique Wilkins: An oral history of the 1988 NBA Slam Dunk contest [NBCS Chicago]
A Major League Baseball Selection Show Is a Cursed Idea [The Big Lead]
Oscars Red Carpet 2020: All the Best Looks [Floor8]
