Roundup: Anna Faris Carbon Monoxide Scare, Your Smart TV Might Be Spying On You By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 04 2019 Anna Faris | Michael Kovac/Getty Images

"Anna Faris thanks fire department after carbon monoxide scare on Thanksgiving" ... Instagram removed a photo of Jason Derulo from their platform because they forbid 'aroused genitalia' ... Jay-Z's music is back on Spotify after two years away ... "Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, defends their 23-year age gap" ... LAPD officer accused of fondling dead woman ... "Nearly 700,000 will lose food stamps with USDA work requirement change" ... The latest story that your smart TV is spying on you ... Woman sentenced to jail for lying on resume to land $185k/year job ... Kamala Harris's biggest fundraisers coveted by 2020 Democratic presidential candidates ... Video shows men swiftly climbing wall that Trump proclaimed unclimbable ... These carbon shoe in-soles are designed to absorb energy and return it to your feet.

How a Nike signature shoe puts Giannis in elite company [Athletic; sub required]

24 hours in the life of Josh McCown, who plays backup QB for the Eagles and coaches high school football in North Carolina [ESPN]

8 of the most valuable Hess trucks [Mental Floss]

An oral history of Jersey Shore [Vulture]

Hearst, which owns Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Esquire, set up a web site urging its workers not to unionize [VICE]

Film critic Nicholas Laskin lists the top 100 movies of the 2010s [Playlist]

Adam Sandler did 25 minutes on Dan Patrick Show Tuesday

Alanis Morisette's Jagged Little Pill is a Broadway musical

Trae Young responds to the constant Luka Doncic comparisons