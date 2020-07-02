Roundup: Alabama COVID Parties; Vanilla Ice Will Play a Concert in Texas Thanks to a Technicality
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 02 2020
Russians offered Taliban up to $100,000 to kill American soldiers and the New York Times has identified the middleman who helped move the money ... California rolls back reopening ahead of July 4th weekend ... Beavis and Butthead are coming back to Comedy Central ... a landslide in Myanmar killed over 100 people ... Justice League actor accuses Joss Whedon of "abusive, unprofessional" behavior on set ... some cannabis could prevent and treat coronavirus ... Vanilla Ice is going to try and perform for 2,500 people in Austin, Texas tomorrow night ... a first look at Seth Rogen in 'An American Pickle' ... Republican politicians are suddenly willing to wear masks, so thanks for that four months late ... the Trump campaign's new t-shirt has an insignia that looks like a Nazi symbol ... and Trump's niece's book can be released ...
Alabama students are having COVID parties trying to catch it. [ABC News]
There is an AAU volleyball event featuring 355 teams from 27 states scheduled to take place in Florida this month. Seriously. [USA TODAY]
The government is pessimistic about the NCAA's college football plan. [Sports Illustrated]
There will be a Trump 2020 car at the Brickyard 400. [FOX Business]
Ranking the top eight food and beverage sponsors in UFC history. [The Athletic]
Giannis Antetokounmpo says this will be the toughest NBA championship ever. [ESPN]
Maya Moore was there to greet Jonathan Irons as he left prison. [New York Times]
Leave Squirrely Dan out of your pro police memes.