Roundup: 2021 Emmy Nominations Announced; 'Space Jam 2' NFTs; Olivia Rodrigo to Promote Vaccines at White House

Liam McKeone
Jul 14, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo / Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Here are the 2021 Emmy nominations... 'Space Jam 2' selling 91,000 NFTs related to film... Jeff Bezos will officially be going to space after getting government approval... Trump rips into Brett Kavanaugh in new Michael Wolff book... Olivia Rodrigo will go to the White House to promote vaccinations... Roy Moore's $95 million lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen dismissed... Italy to ban mammoth cruise ships from Venice starting in August... Frito-Lay workers go on strike... Wales to plant 86 million trees in nine years to combat climate change... Turkmenistan becomes first country in the world to make vaccinations required by all adult citizens... Tennessee fires top vaccine expert in what has become a disastrous situation... US consumer prices surge in June by highest number since 2008...

Diving into the Trail Blazers' investigation of the Chauncey Billups accusations [OPB]

Simone Biles Will Not Be Denied [WSJ]

Jason Sudeikis Is Having One Hell of a Year [GQ]

Florence Pugh Sets the Bar [The Ringer]

