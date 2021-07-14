Roundup: 2021 Emmy Nominations Announced; 'Space Jam 2' NFTs; Olivia Rodrigo to Promote Vaccines at White House
Here are the 2021 Emmy nominations... 'Space Jam 2' selling 91,000 NFTs related to film... Jeff Bezos will officially be going to space after getting government approval... Trump rips into Brett Kavanaugh in new Michael Wolff book... Olivia Rodrigo will go to the White House to promote vaccinations... Roy Moore's $95 million lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen dismissed... Italy to ban mammoth cruise ships from Venice starting in August... Frito-Lay workers go on strike... Wales to plant 86 million trees in nine years to combat climate change... Turkmenistan becomes first country in the world to make vaccinations required by all adult citizens... Tennessee fires top vaccine expert in what has become a disastrous situation... US consumer prices surge in June by highest number since 2008...
Diving into the Trail Blazers' investigation of the Chauncey Billups accusations [OPB]
Simone Biles Will Not Be Denied [WSJ]
Jason Sudeikis Is Having One Hell of a Year [GQ]
Florence Pugh Sets the Bar [The Ringer]
Related Articles
Roundup: Novak Djokovic Wins 20th Major at Wimbledon; Italy Wins Euro 2020; Richard Branson Goes to Space
Scottie Pippen Put His House on AirBnB For $92 So People Can Watch the Olympics (No Parties Allowed)
Warning: Porky Pig Raps in the New 'Space Jam' Movie
Roundup: Aaron Rodgers Will Figure It Out Later; Haiti After Assassination; Bachelor Wedding Bells
Stephen A. Smith Listened As His ESPN Co-Workers Elevated the Conversation [The Big Lead]
The 10 Worst Presidents in American History, According to Historians [Mental Floss]
Coach LeBron is as intense as player LeBron, it would seem.
Entertaining stuff from Ben Verlander here.
Good stuff, Ted.
Imagine being as talented as her? I certainly could not.
Vince Staples -- "Are You With That?"