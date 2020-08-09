Rory McIlroy Takes a Shot at Brooks Koepka Over Dustin Johnson Comments
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 09 2020
Rory McIlroy finished the 2020 PGA Championship out of contention at -2, but he did manage to make some news. He took a shot at four-time major champ Brooks Koepka on his way out the door.
After his round on Saturday, Koepka said he thought he had a good chance to win his third straight PGA Championship. The reason? He claimed the rest of the leaderboard (including Dustin Johnson) hadn't had the success in majors that he has. Then he added, "I guess DJ's only won one," in reference to the total number of majors Johnson has won.
Here's a look at what he said:
He added to that:
Yeah I'd say it's fair to say he's throwing a jab at his rivals there.
McIlroy wasn't a big fan of that, or the shade sent Johnson's way. He fired back after he finished his round on Sunday:
We've got yet another golf feud!
McIlroy is correct, Koepka has only won seven PGA Tour events, four of his wins just happen to have been at majors. Meanwhile, Johnson has 21 career PGA Tour wins, but only one major -- the 2016 U.S. Open.
I love this. Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau is a great feud already at a boiling point, but I love McIlroy getting involved here. This is the kind of stuff that makes golf fun and fans should be thrilled about it. Imagine the fireworks at the Ryder Cup.
Rivalries make sports that much better, so I'm totally here for this.