Rory McIlroy Drops F-Bomb On-Air During PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy is only a few shots off the lead at the 2023 PGA Championship, but that doesn't mean he's happy with the golf he's playing. In the middle of the second round on Friday, McIlroy hit an errant tee shot and ESPN's broadcast picked up audio of the four-time major champ swearing at himself really loudly.
Check this out -- be warned, it's NSFW:
Yes, that is the current face of the PGA yelling, "f---ing p---y" at himself following a bad shot. Not the best look in the world, but we all have rough moments at work. And McIlroy is known for being emotional on the course.
McIlroy finished the day at 1 under, and is at even par for the tournament. That puts him five back of leaders Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners who are tied at 5 under.