Rookie WR Xavier Worthy Puts NFL on Notice in Debut for Chiefs
By Evan Bleier
When the Chiefs called during the 2017 NFL Draft looking to trade up to select a quarterback, the Buffalo Bills wound up dealing Kansas City the 10th pick to KC, which the team then used to draft Patrick Mahomes. In three of the last four years, Mahomes and Chiefs have ended Buffalo's season.
Seven years later, the Chiefs called the Bills once again looking to move up in the draft and Buffalo took the cheese a second time and traded the 28th pick in 2024 to Kansas City, which KC used to select wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
It's unclear whether Worthy and Mahomes will send the Bills packing this season, but based on what the rookie wideout did against the Ravens on Thursday night in a 27-20 win in the NFL opener, it certainly seems well within the realm of possibility.
A speedster who ran a 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indy, Worthy was a blur when he took an end-around 21 yards into the end zone for the Chiefs' first touchdown of the season.
Later, on a play that ended up being the game-winner, and Worthy blazed past the goal line with a 35-yard pass from Mahomes. The second NFL player to post 20-plus-yard rushing and receiving touchdowns in his debut, Worthy turned his three touches on the night into 68 yards and two scores.
"He's so cool, calm and collected like all the time," Mahomes said of his rookie pass-catcher. "You can't even see the excitement on him. He goes out there and makes plays. Obviously, we want to continue to use him more and more, but I thought he had a great day today making big plays in big moments. It was good to get the whole offense going and seeing where everyone is at."
“This is everything I dreamed of,” Worthy said after his dazzling debut. “Like I said before, I didn’t want to go anywhere else but the Chiefs. So, just having this moment and it showing up how it is, it’s just an amazing feeling.”
Not for Buffalo.