Ronde Barber Enjoys the F-Word By Kyle Koster | Dec 02 2019 New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Ronde Barber has a weakness as an analyst and it has nothing to do with X's and O's or anything else football-related. His Kryptonite is a propensity to let the foulest of four-letter words out while broadcasting. And while adults everywhere can agree the sky is not falling and -- gasp -- our kids probably already know this word, the FCC can be a bear with its heavy fines.

Barber said the big, bad F-word during yesterday's Dolphins-Eagles game while under the spell of Fitzmagic.

Haha he did pic.twitter.com/pe1qZIlA35 — Ryan Maloney (@_ryanmaloney) December 1, 2019

Oops.

As Rob Tornoe of the Philadelphia Inquirer points out, things are getting worse. Barber was able to edit himself just in time during a similar situation last year.

Ronde Barber still trying to figure out this whole ‘live TV’ thing. So close to the F bomb pic.twitter.com/G63Oz0IhjF — Ryan Walsh (@LegendOfZombo) October 14, 2018

Two options here. Either Barber can stop doing that, or Fox can set him up on an alternate, anything-goes feed. One is more likely, the other is more fun.