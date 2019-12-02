Ronde Barber Enjoys the F-Word
By Kyle Koster | Dec 02 2019
Ronde Barber has a weakness as an analyst and it has nothing to do with X's and O's or anything else football-related. His Kryptonite is a propensity to let the foulest of four-letter words out while broadcasting. And while adults everywhere can agree the sky is not falling and -- gasp -- our kids probably already know this word, the FCC can be a bear with its heavy fines.
Barber said the big, bad F-word during yesterday's Dolphins-Eagles game while under the spell of Fitzmagic.
Oops.
As Rob Tornoe of the Philadelphia Inquirer points out, things are getting worse. Barber was able to edit himself just in time during a similar situation last year.
Two options here. Either Barber can stop doing that, or Fox can set him up on an alternate, anything-goes feed. One is more likely, the other is more fun.