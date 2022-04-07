Ronald Acuña Ripped Freddie Freeman During Instagram Live Interview
Wednesday night, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña was caught up in a massive controversy on the eve of the 2022 MLB season. Reports surfaced that Acuña had blasted former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman on Instagram live. Acuña quickly claimed he didn't actually say what he was accused of, but the video never lies.
An account called Baseball GIFs claimed Acuña said he wouldn't miss Freeman. It claimed the 24-year-old had friction with his veteran teammate, and Freeman didn't defend Acuña when the Miami Marlins repeatedly threw at him. Furthermore, Acuña allegedly said Freeman was overbearing and wasn't someone he could ever talk to.
Obviously a tweet from "Baseball GIFs" isn't enough to get anyone riled up. But Yancen Pujols, who conducted the interview, backed up the information:
Hector Gomez also confirmed the content of Acuña's comments.
Then Acuña quickly swooped in to deny he ever said anything of the sort:
Unfortunately for Acuna, someone posted video from the interview on Instagram:
Look, my spanish isn't perfect, but I understood enough of that. He definitely took shots at Freeman. Gomez's translation is the most accurate we saw:
Freeman is now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the burgeoning rivalry between the Braves and the boys in blue just got taken up a notch.