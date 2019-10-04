Ronald Acuna's Lack of Hustle Has His Braves Teammates Really Ticked Off
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 03 2019
Ronald Acuna is one of the most exciting young players in baseball and he showed that during Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Acuna was incredible, but managed to tick off his Atlanta Braves teammates while also displaying his prodigious talent.
The Braves lost to to the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 Thursday night, but Acuna went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI. He also made an egregious mistake by not running out of the box on a long fly ball and wound up with a single.
Check it out:
After the game Acuna's teammates were not happy with him and they were vocal about it. A collection of their responses are below.
So yeah, the Braves aren't happy with their young phenom. It's October man, you have to hustle out of the box. A trot like that in the middle of June can be excused, but not when the season is on the line late in the year. Acuna is only 21 but he should know better by now.