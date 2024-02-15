Even Ron DeSantis Laughed at a Press Question About His Lifts
Ron DeSantis had a press conference on Thursday to address ... something woke, I'd imagine. During the press conference, one of the assembled media members asked the diminutive governor a question that mocked him for wearing lifts in his shoes. The assembled media chuckled and DeSantis even had to laugh at it.
Journalist and screenwriter Corey Hill asked DeSantis to reconcile speaking out against gender-affirming care and people choosing their own identity when he wears lifts to choose his own height. It was a funny question.
Here's video:
Observers have estimated DeSantis is probably somewhere between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10. A number of shoemakers have analyzed what he wears and concluded he likely wore some sizable lifts in his shoes on the campaign trail to appear taller. Should any of that matter? No, but it's still hilarious. He's so insecure about his height that he needs to make himself wildly uncomfortable and look like a clown just to appear taller.
It's pretty funny that someone finally asked him a question about his footwear, even if he dismissed it.