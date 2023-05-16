Ron DeSantis' Laugh Is Wildly Off-Putting, Prime Meme Material
Ron DeSantis is in Iowa this week as he ramps up to announcing his run for president. Florida's governor was pressing the flesh, having one-on-one moments with potential voters and trying to project the image that he's just a regular guy. That effort failed spectacularly.
In one moment, DeSantis put on his best fake laughter and way oversold it. He looked like a caricature and has quickly been meme'd. DeSantis Laugh might be the new Crying Jordan.
Check it out:
Here's another angle:
It's not that he laughed, it's how he completely oversold it in an attempt to seem like a normal human. Ron, you're a politician, we know you're not normal.
Apparently it isn't the first time DeSantis has tried on this version of a laugh. During an interview with Piers Morgan back in March, he debuted it:
DeSantis' team clearly didn't tell him this was nothing short of creepy and he's still rolling with it.