Ron DeSantis' Laugh Is Wildly Off-Putting, Prime Meme Material

By Ryan Phillips

Ron DeSantis is in Iowa this week as he ramps up to announcing his run for president. Florida's governor was pressing the flesh, having one-on-one moments with potential voters and trying to project the image that he's just a regular guy. That effort failed spectacularly.

In one moment, DeSantis put on his best fake laughter and way oversold it. He looked like a caricature and has quickly been meme'd. DeSantis Laugh might be the new Crying Jordan.

Check it out:

Here's another angle:

It's not that he laughed, it's how he completely oversold it in an attempt to seem like a normal human. Ron, you're a politician, we know you're not normal.

Apparently it isn't the first time DeSantis has tried on this version of a laugh. During an interview with Piers Morgan back in March, he debuted it:

DeSantis' team clearly didn't tell him this was nothing short of creepy and he's still rolling with it.

