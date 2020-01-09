Five Potential Trade Destinations For Rockies All-Star Third Baseman Nolan Arenado
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 09 2020
Nolan Arenada, the Colorado Rockies' 28-year old All-Star, is probably going to get traded, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Arenada signed an eight-year, $260 million contract in 2019, but the third baseman has an opt-out after the 2021 season so the Rockies could lose him for nothing in two seasons. With Arenada unhappy and feeling like the Rockies are rebuilding, the time to move him is now. They just need to find a competitive team that could reach a compromise on his opt-out and convince him to waive his no-trade clause. Here are five possible trade destinations.
Chicago Cubs
The Cubs finished in third place and missed the playoffs by five games last season, despite having MLB's highest payroll. Kris Bryant could possibly be on the move which would open up a hole at third base. How could Arenado say no to a team that appeared in four straight postseasons (before 2019) and won the 2016 World Series?
St. Louis Cardinals
The Cardinals won the NL Central last season with a $165 million payroll. Arenado would be a huge upgrade at third base, add power to their lineup, bump their payroll to a competitive level and keep the guy who led the NL in home runs three times in the last five seasons off the Cubs.
Washington Nationals
The Nationals are one of the rumored landing spots for Kris Bryant, so why not just cut out the middle man and go get Arenado? A power-hitting Golden Glove winner would certainly be a decent replacement for Anthony Rendon.
Atlanta Braves
Josh Donaldson is a free agent, waiting for someone to bite on his $110 million asking price, so the Braves are currently in the market for a third baseman. They won the NL East last season so they check off the competitor box.
New York Yankees
Gio Urshela is a fine young player, but this is the New York Yankees. They haven't had baseball's top payroll since 2016 and quite frankly, the fiscal responsibility makes me sick. They only have three guys set to make more than $20 million in 2020. With the Red Sox thinking about trading Mookie Betts, it's time for the Yankees to step up and show what franchise in the Northeast truly, and most recklessly, loves their fans.