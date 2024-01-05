Robin Lopez Did a Jersey Swap With The Spurs Mascot
Jersey swaps have become a thing across all of sports. It's a way for athletes to show respect for each other after hard-fought contests. Occasionally they can get weird. That happened on Thursday night.
After the Milwaukee Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 in a thriller, Bucks center Robin Lopez did a jersey swap... with San Antonio's mascot. Yes, Robin Lopez, long-time veteran NBA center swapped jerseys with "Coyote." It was quite a scene.
Here's video:
In case you're wondering, no Lopez has never played for the Spurs. So this wasn't a coming back to town thing. He just wanted Coyote's jersey. And who wouldn't? Frankly that's awesome.
It was a funny capper to a great NBA contest. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Bucks, while rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, nine rebounds, an assist and five blocks for the Spurs.