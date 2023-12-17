Robert Tonyan Dropped a Perfect Pass By Justin Fields
Justin Fields has had another disappointing season as the Chicago Bears starting quarterback. That storyline continued during the first half of the Bears' Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns as Fields rolled to his right and threw an absolutely gorgeous pass deep to tight end Robert Tonyan who mishandled, bobbled and dropped the ball.
That was 60-yard dime. And Fields appeared to get crushed as he was throwing the ball. It wouldn't have been a certain touchdown if Tonyan had caught the ball, but Fields dropped it right in his hands and there's a chance he would have scored. Instead, the Bears ended up punting, which is how most of their drives end.
Tonyan is in his first season with Chicago after playing the first five years of his career in Green Bay where he caught 17 touchdown passes, including 11 in 2020. In his first 13 games in Chicago he's been targeted just 10 times with seven catches and zero touchdowns.