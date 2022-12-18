Best Tweets and Memes About Robert Saleh's Terrible Clock Management
The New York Jets lost to the Detroit Lions 20-17 on Sunday. The headline from this game won't be the final score, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh's clock management on the final drive in the fourth quarter. Frankly, he blew the game for his team. And the Internet let him have it afterwards.
After the Lions scored a touchdown to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, the Jets started the ensuing drive from their own 25-yard line with 1:49 to go and all three timeouts. Saleh only used one of them despite a number of plays finishing in-bounds allowing the clock to run. All they could muster was a 58-yard field goal with one second left. Greg Zuerlein missed it wide left.
Saleh not using his timeouts was puzzling. You can't take them with you, and the tweets and memes about his clock management were brutal. It was some of the worst I've seen from an NFL head coach.
Here are some of the best: