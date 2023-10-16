Robert Saleh Brags the 3-3 Jets Have Embarrassed Every Quarterback They've Faced
A gauntlet that includes Mac Jones and Russell Wilson.
The New York Jets beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-14. The Jets intercepted Jalen Hurts three times and turned the Eagles over on downs to clinch the victory and improve to 3-3 on the season. After the game, head coach Robert Saleh talked about how great the defense was playing and explained that the Jets had played some great quarterbacks and embarrassed them all this season.
"Through these first six weeks, we've played a gauntlet of quarterbacks. I know we haven't gotten all wins, but we've embarrassed all of them."
This is a bold claim. Especially considering we only need to go back to last Sunday to see the Jets faced 2023 Russell Wilson, which is immediate disqualification from a "gauntlet." And in Week 3 they faced Mac Jones. That's two quarterbacks who probably won't be starting by Halloween.
To be fair, Hurts, Patrick Mahomes in Week 4, and Josh Allen in Week 1 all had some big problems with the Jets' defense, throwing eight interceptions combined. HOWEVER...
Dak Prescott completed 31 of 38 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Cowboys won, 30-10, and we all watched it. Prescott has played some disappointing games in his career. That win over the Jets was not one of them.
So the Jets have faced a few good quarterbacks during the first six weeks of the season. And some of those good quarterbacks have struggled. But standing there at 3-3, in a five-way tie for the 8th-best record in the AFC, you would think it's a weird time to brag about how great you're doing. The Jets defense that keeps embarrassing quarterbacks isn't ranked inside the top-10 by yardage or scoring, but they are tied for the second-most turnovers forced. Which means if their turnover luck should change they could end up being the team that keeps getting embarassed.