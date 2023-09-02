Robert Griffin III Rips Pants Jumping Into Lake on ESPN
By Liam McKeone
On Saturday, Robert Griffin III and other members of ESPN's college football team were on location at the University of Washington to help preview the Huskies' Week 1 matchup against Boise State. At one point, RGIII was on a boat on Lake Union. He decided to leap into the lake in honor of the start of football season.
He also made the unfortunate decision to do a split while he was jumping and tore his pants. Just ripped it right down the middle.
That man needs to go have a chat with his tailor. Although, in fairness, most pants are not designed to withstand a midair full-on split.
College football is back, baby!