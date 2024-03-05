Robert Griffin III Swore on 'Get Up' in the Funniest Way Possible
Get Up was discussing new free agent quarterback Russell Wilson on Tuesday. Booger McFarland accused Mike Greenberg of making excuses for Wilson, but Robert Griffin III stole the show while supporting Greenberg's argument that the Denver Broncos should have known what they were getting into by trading for and extending the quarterback. He didn't do that by making a great point, but by butchering a common saying and censoring the wrong word.
"You have to fully cater it to him. Not put him in an offense with a first-time head coach. A first-time play-caller. A first-time GM. And a young team and expect him to make chicken... out of chicken shit!"
Honestly, if you told me that RG3 swore on Get Up, I could never have imagined this is how it happened. He knew he was going to say something that contained a swear word and was prepared to censor himself, but instead he self-edited "salad" out of the common phrase instead of the actual swear word... The "S-bomb" if you will.
The most important thing is that RGIII was able to carry on the awkward legacy of this dumb phrase. I don't know if anyone has been able to bring attention to chicken shit like this since Brock Lesnar did on The Ultimate Fighter back in 2010.
As always, the most important takeaway from this is that you do should never eat a professional athlete's chicken salad.