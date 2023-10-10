Robert Griffin III on 'Monday Night Countdown' on Lamar Jackson: 'He's fighting for his f-ing life'
Ryan Clark's reaction is great.
Monday Night Football got off to a spicy start on ESPN in Week 5. First, Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck co-hosted Monday Night Countdown with Scott Van Pelt on the injured list. That led to the first time in the show's history that two broadcasters refered to each other as "babe."
Later in the broadcast they discussed the love-fest between the Bucks. And "don't give a Buck" was used multiple times.
But that is all just window-dressing to Robert Griffin III dropping a serious F-bomb ahead of the game when he said that Lamar Jackson was "out there fighting for his f-cking life." Hearing a commentator speak so frankly was kind of refreshing, but it's no surprise that RGIII would be so passionate in the support of his former Ravens teammate.
Still he swore on ESPN, which you're not supposed to do. Even if you're Pat McAfee. Or a guest on Pat McAfee's show. And no one knew that more than Ryan Clark whose entire body briefly appeared to shut down when he confirmed to himself what he thought he had just heard.
So what's the big takeaway here? Well, it's got to be the fact that the Bucks seem like a fun couple. Look at how much more lively Monday Night Countdown got with them involved.
UPDATE: RGIII says he said "fudging."