Roundup: Robert Durst Dies at 78; Georgia Wins College Football National Title; Kanye West Documentary Coming
Robert Durst died at 78 ... Georgia topped Alabama to win the CFP National title ... U.S. COVID hospitalizations hit record high ... Jesse Watters named permanent host of FOX News 7 p.m. hour ... Gavin Newsom signs executive order in California outlawing price gouging of COVID-19 at-home test kits ... Scientists unearth "sea dragon" fossil in U.K. ... Nasdaq rallied big time on Monday ... Dave Gettleman officially retires ... Lions fire Anthony Lynn and will search for new offensive coordinator ... Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Maynard dies at 86 ... Apple in talks to broadcast MLB games ... Yankees hire first female minor league manager ... "Full House" cast pays tribute to Bob Saget ... "Emily in Paris" renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 ... Dorian Thompson-Robinson returning to UCLA ... Bruce Arians thinks Tom Brady should win MVP ... Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI ...
Scott Van Pelt had a health scare but says he's OK now. Get back soon, Scotty!
Big Kanye West doc coming to Netflix next month.
This is hilarious stuff.
The final Jackass 4: Forever trailer:
A wild block deserving of a breakdown.
Gipsy Kings -- "Hotel California"