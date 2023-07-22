Inter Miami's Robbie Robinson Threw Up During Lionel Messi's Debut
Lionel Messi made his MLS debut Friday night, as Inter Miami took on Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. While everyone is sure to be discussing the finish of the match, where Messi came on and won it with a free kick in extra time, another moment caught out eye. Miami forward Robbie Robinson was struggling with the heat and humidity and could be seen throwing up on the pitch.
Here's what happened:
Well that ain't good. The 24-year-old was visibly struggling despite having an assist on Miami's first goal. That's pretty embarrassing with the greatest soccer player of all-time just joined your team.
Messi entered the game in the 54th minute along with Sergio Busquets. Cruz Azul scored in the 65th minute to tie it up at 1-1, then Messi unleashed a gorgeous free kick in the 94th minute to win the match.
Check it out:
What an amazing end to his debut. Absolutely nuts.