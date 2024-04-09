Robbie Avila Enters Transfer Portal, Will Cash in on Viral Popularity
One of the college basketball's budding stars has entered the transfer portal. Indiana State center Robbie Avila is looking for a new home. The man dubbed "Cream Abdul-Jabbar" went viral this season for his unorthodox game and even more unorthodox look. He'll now have a chance to jump for a bigger opportunity.
The sophomore post player was named first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference in 2024, as the Sycamores went 32-7, won the MVC regular season title and reached the final of the NIT. In 37 games, Avila averaged 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 31.2 minutes per game. He also shot 53.6 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three-point range. At 6-foot-10, 240 pounds and sporting goggles, Avila was unlike anyone we've seen in college basketball in a long time.
Indiana State head coach Josh Schertz left the university after the season to move to Saint Louis. It's possible Avila and several of his teammates follow their former coach and join the Billikens' program. The Atlantic 10 would be a step up in competition, and Saint Louis has a solid tradition of winning.
Following his coach remains a distinct possibility, but several major conference teams will undoubtedly come calling. He's a skilled big man who can shoot. Those never go out of style. The thing is, no matter where Avila goes he could probably rake in NIL cash due to his viral popularity. He won't need to find a big program to get paid.
Avila is moving on from Indiana State. He's prepared to be a star and it'll be interesting to see where he winds up.