Rob Stone Talks Red River Showdown, Big Noon Kickoff, and Dream of WWE PPV on Fox By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 09 2019

Rob Stone hosts Big Noon Kickoff, which will be on the road this week for the Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The pregame show will air an hour earlier than normal, at 10 am ET on Fox, and the game kicks off at noon. We discussed:

- How Texas can overcome being 11-point underdogs to win outright, why it would be awesome to see Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma play Alabama in the CFB playoffs, and whether Tom Herman will reach a CFB playoff with Texas

- Why Brady Quinn has excelled as a broadcaster, working Charles Woodson into the fold, and the mechanics of running a studio show on the road versus in studio.

- WWE Smackdown has finally made its debut on Fox, the synergies between the brands, Stone's plans to be part of the WWE Draft this Friday, who we would pick if we had the first overall selection, and the dream of if one day a WWE PPV could be on Fox's broadcast network on a Sunday night. Could it get 8-10 million viewers?

