Lakers Promote Rob Pelinka to VP of Basketball Operations
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 10 2020
Rob Pelinka has been promoted. Just a few months after many wondered if the Los Angeles Lakers general manager had a long-term future with the franchise, he's been rewarded with the added title of vice president of basketball operations.
It's been a crazy turnaround for Pelinka ever since he pulled off the blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis. Other than the botched pursuit of Kawhi Leonard -- which no one could blame them for -- Pelinka has largely succeeded in building a roster around Davis and LeBron James. Obviously the ugly departures of Magic Johnson and Luke Walton from the organization were pretty rough, but things have rebounded rapidly since that drama went down.
While the Lakers definitely around a complete roster yet -- with free agent additions trades are likely coming in the next few weeks -- their roster has been good enough to secure a 30-7 record and put them four games ahead of second place in the Western Conference.
Yes, the Lakers need to find more shooting and also figure out their long-term plans for Kyle Kuzma. They could use another true point guard as well. But the fact that this squad is rolling before getting a roster boost speaks volumes to the work Pelinka did bringing it together. He deserves credit for that.
We'll see if he's the guy to run the Lakers long-term, but owner Jeanie Buss has clearly bought in to what he's selling. He's been rewarded with a significant promotion.