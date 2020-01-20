Rob Lowe's NFL Hat Memes and Tweets Win the Day
By Bobby Burack | Jan 19 2020
Sure, Patrick Mahomes displayed his wizardry yet again leading the Chiefs past the Titans and the mighty King Henry. Of course, the 49ers' 27-0 first half has cheeseheads everywhere watching America's Got Talent. But the story of this football Sunday has been the hat worn by Rob Lowe. The snazzy actor showed up in San Francisco as either the NFL's biggest fan or a backup referee.
And it's not just the hat. It's the tweets that came as a result of the hat I didn't know they sold.
Credit to these upper-echelon tweeters for being more creative than whoever was tasked with finding a way to stop Raheem Mostert from looking like the Michael Jordan of football before halftime.