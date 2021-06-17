Roundup: Kyrie Irving Delivers His Baby; Anthony Mackie Hosting the ESPYs; Jokic and a Horse
Anti-vaxxers protested outside a vaccinated fan only Foo Fighters show ... iconic voice over artist Dick Ervasti died ... Opal Lee is hte 94-year old activist known as 'Grandmother of Juneteenth' ... Waffle House staff gets teen to graduation ... Trina and Eve had a Verzuz battle ... bored on set, Heidi Klum taught Howie Mandel how to walk in heels ... EGOT Rita Moreno on never giving up ... the 14 Republicans who voted against making Juneteenth a federal holiday ... Jennifer Lopez thought of Ben Affleck as the one who got away ... here's where you can catch up on all the Fast & Furious movies ...
Vince Wilfork's son charged with stealing his dad's Super Bowl rings. [ESPN]
PGA Tour players voted to outlaw the green-reading books. [Golfweek]
Cooper Manning on Arch Manning's recruting journey. [FanSided]
American distance runner facing a 4-year ban, blames positive test on burrito. [NPR]
Steve Starkisian learned a lot working under Nick Saban. [CBS Sports]
Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne will host a nightly Tokyo Olympics show on Peacock. [Front Office Sports]
Anthony Mackie will host the 2021 ESPYs. [ESPN]
NCAA investigating Arizona State for recruiting violations during the pandemic. [The Athletic]
Baker Mayfield in no rush to sign a contract negotiation. [Cleveland]
Jay Cutler told PMT that he's had 15 concussions. [Mediaite]
Scott Brooks is out in Washington. [ESPN]
A journalist died over a soccer feud. [Sports Illustrated]
LaMelo Ball's Rookie of the Year interview with the Inside the NBA guys.
Kyrie Irving recently(?) delivered his first child in a bathtub. Here's video of the Irving and girlfriend Jamarah Amani's pregnancy journey.