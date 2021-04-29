Roundup: Joe Biden's Address; Rudy Giuliani's Raid; NFL Draft Buzz
Rudy Giuliani responds to the Feds raiding his apartment .... geologist finds oldest water on earth in a Canadian mine ... the first look at the Game of Thrones spin-off set photos .... Elon Musk's war on regulators ... Doug Ellin feels a 'wave of righteous PC culture' has impacted the legacy of 'Entourage' .... Astronaut Michael Collins died ... the D.C. police officer who had a heart attack during the insurrection called out Donald Trump ... Donald Trump Jr. may have made some false statements under oath ... some tips to keep your meat from Joe Biden ... a 114-year-old woman in Nebraska is now the oldest person in the world ... suspects in Ahmaud Arbery's murder charged with hate crimes ... another man died after being pinned facedown by police for an extended period of time .. boulders block road in Boulder ....
NFL media members spoke with TBL about their memories from the day they were drafted. [The Big Lead]
A judge rejected a plea deal for the Tampa Super Bowl streaker. [Tampa Bay Times]
James Gandolfini and Edie Falco filmed a video encouraging LeBron James to sign with the Knicks back in 2010. The tape is supposedly lost, but someone needs to unearth it. [The Hollywood Reporter]
DeVonta Smith is the storm. [GQ]
The Patriots are reportedly working on a new contract for Jimmy Garoppolo. [Twitter]
Andrew Odom is the NFL agent that never should have been. [Philly Voice]
Here's the list of special guests who will anounce picks during the draft tonight. [NFL]
Francis Ngannou got a hero's welcome when he returned home.
Put baby owls in every community, save the world.
Bo Burnham filmed a special in isolation.
All the networks covered the Rudy Giuliani news yesterday.