RIP Dick Butkus; Roy Wood Jr. Leaving The Daily Show; Donald Trump's Latest Thing
By Kyle Koster
Kyrie Irving challenging his own steadfast commitment to human rights ... The White House Press Corp wants to speak to Commander Biden ... How much would the Earth cost ... Sen. Bob Menendez’s wife struck and killed a pedestrian with her car in 2018, police records show ... Yet again, Netflix is planning to raise its prices ... What's a few nuclear sub secrets between a few dozen friends, anyway ... Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus dies at 80 ... College football has adopted the Eagles' tush push ... Roy Wood Jr. leaving The Daily Show after eight years ... Clippers keep sniffing around James Harden ... Social media traffic to top news sites craters across the board so what's the point anymore ... Extreme weather displaced 43 million children in past six years, Unicef reports ... SEC seeks to force Elon Musk to testify in investigation into Twitter purchase ...
Why it's so hard to hear about baseball on the debate shows and why that reality is unlikely to change. [Awful Announcing]
What's behind the national surge in book bans? A low-tech website tied to Moms for Liberty. [USA Today]
A coordinated ‘swatting’ effort may be behind school shooting hoaxes terrorizing kids across U.S. [Washington Post]
Evan Neal apologizes again: I never wanted to belittle anyone. [Pro Football Talk]
Blink-182 — Dance With Me