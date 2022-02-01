Roundup: Rihanna Is Pregnant; Tom Brady Is Still Mulling His Future; Vikings to Interview Jim Harbaugh
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a child ... Coaching turnover continues at Auburn ... Sean McVay's unique pregame speech propelled the Rams ... Boris Johnson really feeling the heat as scandal continues ... Experts say the COVID-19 emergency could end this year ... Howard, Southern University and other HBCUs receive bomb threats ... Joe Ingles tore his ACL and will undergo surgery, out for the year ... Shohei Ohtani will be on the cover of MLB The Show 22 ... Sony acquiring video game studio Bungie in deal worth nearly $4 billion ... Florida is so cold iguanas are falling out of trees ... Judge rejects hate crime plea deal in Ahmaud Arbery killing ... Mark Schwarz retires from ESPN ... New York Times purchases Wordle ... Tom Brady is still evaluating his future ... The Vikings are flying in to interview Jim Harbaugh ... The Rams will be visitors in their own stadium for the Super Bowl ...
He spent 25 years infiltrating Nazis, the Klan, and biker gangs [Rolling Stone]
Doug Glanville argues why Barry Bonds does not belong in the Hall of Fame [ESPN]
The Rams and Bengals are in the Super Bowl because they got the QB question right [The Ringer]
Andrew Garfield and Rachel Zegler on musicals, ‘Spider-Man’ and surviving Hollywood [Variety]
Joe Rogan responds to growing protest over Covid-19 misinformation on Spotify [NBC]
MLB owners and players are nowhere close to a new CBA [The Big Lead]
A new trailer for the next Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie.
Christopher Lloyd broke down his most iconic characters.
An interview with the stars of Jackass Forever.
Pearl Jam & Neil Young -- "Rockin' in the Free World" (Live, 1993 MTV Video Music Awards)