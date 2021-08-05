Roundup: Rihanna is a Billionaire; Florida's Record-Breaking COVID Streak; Mike Richards, Jeopardy! Host?
Rihanna is a billionaire ... Mike Richards is in "advanced talks" to become the next Jeopardy! host ... Richards has a discrimination lawsuit in his past from his time at The Price is Right ... Florida set a COVID record for the third consecutive day ... Pitt may have figured out a COVID-19 nanobody treatment ... New Hampshire man forced from his cabin, which has subsequently burned down ... big money behind the Big Lie ... Andrew Cuomo is just trying to power through this and former aides are scratching their heads .... the Biden administration will require foreign visitors to be fully vaccinated ... Arkansas governor regrets recent ban on mask mandates ... an early review of Many Saints of Newark is very good ... and here comes hurricane season ... Spotify testing a $0.99 plan ...
Ryan Crouser won gold in the shot put, breaking his own world record. [CBS]
Gun traffickers called 9mm handguns "Rondo" in reference to the point guard. [New York Times]
University of Hawaii to mandate all athletes are vaccinated. [KHON2]
Dajuan Wagner is on the latest episode of the Knuckleheads Podcast. [The Players Tribune]
Tamyra Mensah-Stock's post-gold medal interview which NBC will not let us embed. [YouTube]
Olympic ratings down. Quite a bit actually. [CNN Business]
Get well soon Jerry Remy.