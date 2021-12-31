Riding Mayo Bath High, Shane Beamer Torched a College Football Reporter
Shane Beamer's South Carolina side trounced North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, allowing him the privilege of becoming one of history's great groundbreakers in the mayonnaise-dousing department. Obviously hopped up on the adrenaline only 4.5 gallons of watered-down condiments can fuel, the first-year Gamecocks coach cleaned up and got to important offseason business. Namely, responding CBS college football reporter Dennis Dodd, who had the audacity to suggest the Mayo Bowl wasn't intriguing in a since-deleted tweet.
Here's Beamer's rebuttal.
Look. The masses are siding with Beamer on this one. He took the opportunity to throw down a perfect alley-oop and finished with authority. Most of us can agree the Too Many Bowls faction feels entirely un-fun and has an unclear bowl game.
But allow me to suggest that the South Carolina coach took things nuclear when they were only at a slight donnybrook level. And the reliance on quotation marks, well, that's a thing a certain former president may have ruined forever. Anyone who has published anything in a newspaper or on the internet knows the second such use of the punctuation indicates you're not going to like what this person has to say at all.
Dodd did not target Beamer personally and his tweet was sent way before the game had a winner. No one can say for certain but it doesn't seem like Mack Brown would have fired off a similar missive had the Tar Heels prevailed.
Here's hoping cooler and less mayonnaise-covered heads prevail.