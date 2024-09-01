Ricky Pearsall's Mother Reports Good News After Son's Shooting
By Joe Lago
Good news on the condition of Ricky Pearsall came from the mother of the San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver.
Erin Pearsall wrote on Facebook that her son is "extremely lucky" and "in good spirits" after being shot in an attempted robbery in downtown San Francisco on Saturday. She began her post by thanking "GOD for protecting my baby boy" and provided details of what happened to her son and how he is doing.
"He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back," Erin wrote. "Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs."
"Life is so precious my friends. Please love each other," she added with a final request to "pray for my baby."
According to the San Francisco Police Department, the alleged robbery attempt took place Saturday afternoon in the Union Square district where Pearsall was walking to an autograph-signing event. “A struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued and gunfire from the suspect’s gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the suspect,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a news briefing.
Both Pearsall and the 17-year-old suspect from Tracy, a Central Valley city located about 60 miles east of San Francisco, were transported to San Francisco General Hospital. On Sunday, San Francisco General upgraded Pearsall to "fair condition."
The 49ers drafted the 23-year-old Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 31st overall pick. The former Arizona State and Florida receiver was set for a key reserve role behind starting wideouts Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Pearsall, who had been sidelined in training camp with hamstring and shoulder injuries, returned to practice last week.
Samuel also took to social media on Saturday to report good news on Pearsall, tweeting "He's good. Thank god!!!!"
On Sunday, the 49ers provided more good news on Pearsall, announcing that he had been released from the hospital and "continues to recover from a bullet wound to his chest."