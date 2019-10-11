Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke Got Married By Ryan Phillips | Oct 11 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Rickie Fowler is officially off the market ladies. And fellas, you missed your chance at Allison Stokke. The long-time couple got married on a beach last weekend.

Fowler and Stokke both have shared news of their nuptials on Instagram:

The 30-year-old Fowler is currently the 19th ranked golfer in the world, while the 30-year-old Stokke is a professional pole vaulter and model. Stokke rose to Internet fame in 2007 when a photo of her competing in high school was circulated around sports blogs. Ugh, freaking sports bloggers, right?

Stokke and Fowler began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in June of 2018. Stokke has always been very open about their relationship, sharing it on social media often:

Congratulations and good luck to the happy couple.