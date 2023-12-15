Richard Sherman Actually Said the Chargers Should Fire Brandon Staley at Halftime
The Las Vegas Raiders absolutely embarrassed the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15. The Raiders took a 42-0 lead into the half and the Chargers looked so bad that Amazon's Richard Sherman suggested head coach Brandon Staley should be fired at halftime. It was something that many people had joked about on Twitter, but Sherman went and said it during the halftime show.
"Brandon Staley, I hate to say this because you don't ever want to call for somebody's job, but they should fire him - they should make history. They should fire him at halftime. They should just [say], Hey, we've got an UberX car pool outside and we'll send you on your way."
You can see and hear the other former players chuckle when Sherman says it while host Charissa Thompson looks kind of uncomfortable because it is absolutely unheard of for someone to actually say this on a broadcast. And things weren't much better during the call of the actual game as Al Michaels repeatedly marveled at how badly the Chargers were being beaten.
Incredibly, Staley submitted to an on-field interview as he headed to the locker room at the end of the second quarter. After giving a coach speak-filled answer Michaels commented about how impressive it was that Staley actually stopped to chat.
Considering how nice broadcasters usually are during games, the fact that everyone was speaking so freely about Staley's predicament cannot be a good sign for the Chargers coach.