Roundup: Richard Sherman Arrested; Oliva Rodrigo Encourages Young People to Get Vaccinated
Oliva Rodrigo visited the White House on Wednesday to encourage young people to get vaccinated .... Twitter is getting rid of Fleets in case you ever used them ... millions of dollars are pouring into Florida trying to influence how you can gamble in the state ... Brazilian president admitted to hospital because he's had hiccups for 10 straight days ... Ron DeSantis sells anti-Fauci merch as Florida's COVID cases spike ... Nicholas Cage on working with animals ... and yet the 'Joe Exotic' movie has been scrapped ... how Tucker Carlson became the voice of White grievance ... Chrissy Teigen not enjoying the cancel club ... villages in Italy paying people to move there ..
Maria Taylor is nearing a deal with NBC as her ESPN contract runs out. [Front Office Sports]
Trevor Bauer's leave extended through July 27th. [ESPN]
Russell Wilston discusses how he spent his summer. [The Ringer]
Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday morning. Here are the details. [Yahoo!]
Cheyenne Parker announces she is pregnant and writes about it. [The Players Tribune]
The effects of Tyson Fury having to pull out of the Teofimo Lopez fight because of COVID are far-freaching. [RingTV]
And then he apparently went out and rented a car without a mask on. [FanSided]
Fish drop.
Deadpool and Korg react to the Free Guy trailer.