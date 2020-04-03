Rex Ryan on Amari Cooper: 'I Wouldn't Have Paid This Turd'
By Kyle Koster | Apr 03 2020
Rex Ryan is full of hiss and vinegar this morning. During a Get Up discussion on Amari Cooper, the former New York Jets coach and bold-opinion-haver let it be known that he is not a fan of the wide receiver. After agreeing with sparring partner Dan Orlovsky that Cooper's inability to get himself back on the field for the Cowboys' ill-fated fourth down suggests he doesn't love football, Ryan really let loose.
"To me, this is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League," he said. "He doesn't show up on the road ... when he's against the top corners, that guy disappears."
Dallas gave Cooper a five-year, $100 million deal last month, continuing their tradition of giving big money to everyone not named Dak Prescott.
Ryan is not a fan of the financial decision.
"I wouldn't have paid this turd," he said.
No one has ever accused ol' Rex Ryan of being coy and guarded with his opinions, so this isn't a total surprise.
Not making a value judgement on the content of the analysis here, but "turd" truly is a funny word. People should use it more -- though perhaps not in the name-calling way.