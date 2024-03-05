Republican Voters Tell Cable News Nikki Haley 'Probably Menopausal,' Has 'No Balls to Scratch'
Today is Super Tuesday which means voters went to the polls to make their voices heard. Of course, for some voters, that wasn't enough so they made their voices heard even more by speaking to various cable news personalities throughout town. As usual, Fox News sent Will Cain to a diner to talk to people during breakfast. That's when he broke the news to one woman in Allen, Texas that Michelle Obama would not run for president (What?). Expressing relief, she then took a shot at Nikki Haley's electability.
"Thank God. Yes! I wouldn't vote for a woman. And especially, you know, Nikki Haley, I'm just going to say this, she's probably menopausal. We don't need that."
The video then takes an especially odd turn as everyone at FOX just ignores what the woman said. Cain takes back the mic and says, "She said how about we vote for people regardless of their gender, just the right person for the job for America" (Huh?). Then back in the studio they went back to talking about Michelle Obama not running (Again... What?).
Of course, Cain wasn't the only man on the street today. NBC News' Shaq Brewster spoke to a North Carolina voter who didn't take much prodding to give one of the most misogynistic quotes you'll ever hear on live television.
"What I got to say you don't really want to put it on. Well, a woman's not going to be a good president. She ain't got no balls to scratch. She's just going to scratch her head. All a woman's good for in my book is having babies and taking care of the house. And that's the old thing, but I'm old school."
Brewster then asked an insanely unnecessary follow-up question about whether this old school gentleman ever considered Haley and got this: "Females know what they're doing, but they still gotta have a little bit of guidance. Trump would be the one to guide her through..."
Yet another banner day for the American electorate.