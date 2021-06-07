REPORTS: Supermax Contract Extension Makes Luka Doncic Smile
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday. On Monday, Doncic addressed the media and was asked whether or not he would sign a supermax extension this summer. Here are a few accounts of his response.
So he laughed and smiled, while smiling. All in all, it sounds like a very pleasant exchange where he didn't technically answer the question. We know that no one has ever turned down the supermax extension following a rookie contract, so the answer is obviously yes, which means he will be in Dallas through the '25-'26 season.
In the old days (back in the 2010's) that meant we would wait until around 2024 to start speculating about whether or not Doncic would re-sign with the Mavericks or test free agency. (The Knicks, Lakers and Heat will all be clearing cap space and collecting assets for a potential trade!)
However, we're currently wondering if Damian Lillard, whose latest contract extension hasn't even kicked in yet, will be traded. So wondering about Luka signing this deal and demanding a trade is not off the table. Just think about the return that the Mavericks could get for a player like this! It's only a matter of time.