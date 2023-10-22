Refs Call Phantom False Start on Packers Center For Dropping It Too Hotly
By Kyle Koster
The Green Bay Packers are out in Denver to play the Broncos and the Jordan Love-led offense has been slow out of the gate. They might had something going on an early drive when they faced a fourth-and-7 from the plus-46 but any chance to convert was thwarted before they could get an opportunity thanks to a false start call on center Josh Myers.
His offense? Dropping it a bit too low and a bit too aggressively.
Coach Matt LaFleur was hot about the five yard penalty, which prevented a potential free play and a deep shot. The broadcasting crew was equally flummoxed as such an action is fairly routine and he didn't move the ball.
Maybe that's the correct call. Offensive line play is a lot like traveling in that everyone thinks they know what's allowed and what isn't and yet those preconceived notions are challenged in every game.