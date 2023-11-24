Ref Spits Blood After Getting Hit in the Face By Jets Player
The New York Jets are having a rough Black Friday, as they're being dominated by the Miami Dolphins. There have been some crazy plays, including a pick-six on a Hail Mary, and things got worse when a Jets player hit an official in the face during a skirmish.
The incident came early in the fourth quarter with the Dolphins leading 27-6. The Dolphins scored a touchdown on a 13-yard Raheem Mostert run. Following a successful extra point try, the two teams began skirmishing and in the melee, Micheal Clemons hit umpire Cal Paganelli Jr. in the face. C.J. Mosley was flagged for unnecessary roughness for his post-play activities, while Clemons was flagged for "a foul against an official." Those two penalties were enforced together, so the Dolphins kicked off from the 50-yard line.
Here's the fight in question:
Here's video of the contact:
Here's Paganelli spitting blood:
And here he is telling his fellow officials, "He hit me in the face."
So yeah, things are going great for the Jets. Even though it's clear Clemons wasn't trying to hit the official, I'd imagine he'll be getting fined this week, the NFL doesn't look kindly on players hitting referees.
Clemons and Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson were both ejected.