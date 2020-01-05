Former NFL Ref Agrees Kyle Rudolph Clearly Pushed Off on Vikings Game-Winning Touchdown By Ryan Phillips | Jan 05 2020 Kyle Rudolph snags game-winning touchdown for the Minnesota Vikings against the New Orleans Saints | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings shocked the NFL by going into New Orleans and beating the Saints on Wild Card weekend. As is tradition for the Saints, the win doesn't come without some serious controversy.

The game's final play occurred on the first (and only) drive of overtime, with the Vikings and Saints tied at 20. The Vikings faced third-and-goal from the 4-yard line and quarterback Kirk Cousins lofted a ball to the left corner of the end zone. Tight end Kyle Rudolph made the catch, secured the ball and the game was over with the Vikings winning 26-20.

Here's the play:

As you can see, Saints cornerback P.J. Williams immediately looks around for a flag, suggesting Rudolph pushed off. That's because he absolutely did.

Check it out:

#Saints fans i know you think the world is out to get you but no way in hell they would ever call this an OPI #SKOL #MINvsNO pic.twitter.com/x6tYtzsHlt — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) January 5, 2020

While that tweet suggests there's no way that should be called offensive pass interference, by the rule book it should have been flagged. At least according to former referee and NFL rules expert Terry McAulay:

It is illegal for an offensive player to extend his arm or arms and create clear separation from the defender. That was OPI. #MINvsNO — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) January 5, 2020

ESPN NFL officiating analyst John Parry, another former NFL ref, agreed.

The last play of @Vikings at @Saints is OPI. By written rule and on-field philosophy, Receiver clearly created an advantage. If called and reviewed, it stands. The consistent standard for creating an overturn remains a topic. — John Parry (@JohnParryESPN) January 5, 2020

I think it's pretty clear Rudolph extended his arm to create space for the touchdown. The craziest part of the whole deal is the TD wasn't even reviewed for pass interference:

They didn't even review it????



Sean Payton is going to have some words. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 5, 2020

The pass interference review rule was implemented solely because the Saints got screwed in last year's NFC Championship game by a no-call. Now, one year later, the league didn't review a pass interference no-call that may have screwed the Saints in a playoff game again? If nothing else the league's incompetence has beautiful symmetry.

Given how virtually no pass interference calls have been overturned this season, it's not likely Rudolph's push-off would have gotten overturned. That said, it should have been called on the field. It was clearly offensive pass interference.