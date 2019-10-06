Reddit NFL Streams Is Gone By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 06 2019 Noam Galai/Getty Images

We suspected this would be the case sooner than later when the NFL and Reddit announced a comprehensive new partnership, and the day has come: The Reddit NFL Streams page is no more.

When you go to the subreddit today, the moderators announced that they have moved to a new site and that they received this DCMA copyright notice from Reddit earlier this week:

This follows the news that Reddit's NBA streams page shut down in July.

While to some extent clamping down on pirate streaming hubs will be a game of whack a mole for leagues and networks for perpetuity, these Reddit pages represent a pretty big mole that have been eradicated. They had the most popular -- or at least very close -- platform for illegal NBA and NFL streaming and a lot of people are going to be scrambling to figure out what to do next.